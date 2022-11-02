Fintech firm Tifin’s wealth arm unveils new AI platform for personalisation

Tifin’s new platform will offer AI-driven client personalisation. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

Fintech company Tifin’s wealth unit has introduced a new platform driven by artificial intelligence (AI) to facilitate client personalisation.

Tifin Wealth will offer the personalised platform to financial intermediaries operating in the wealth industry.

According to Tifin, the platform will offer the kind of AI-driven personalisation that are usually provided by key consumer and e-commerce platforms to financial advisory firms of various sizes.

The new platform will help advisors and their organisations to provide modern investors with solutions that meet their increasing demand for personalised experiences.

Using the platform, wealth managers will be able address a number of issues, including setting up their client’s priorities, different ways of personalisation, among others.

Tifin Wealth combines various wealth capabilities and real-time business intelligence to offer personalisation-based solutions to advisory firms, noted the company.

Advisors who use Tifin Wealth are capable of developing their client’s comprehensive personas that are based on their behaviours, holdings, vendors and customer relationship management (CRM).

The platform also allows users to execute and carry out client engagement tasks.

In addition, Tifin Wealth can be tailor-made to meet individual requirements of an advisory company.

Tifin Wealth chief growth officer Niharika Shah said: “The wealth management industry can now harness the power of personalisation and real-time intelligence to drive growth similar to consumer-oriented platforms.

“We believe this platform is a huge step in advancing the industry’s heightened focus on client-centricity in a modern way.”

In May this year, Tifin secured an investment of $109m in a Series D funding round.