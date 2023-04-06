The independent asset manager Nemesis Asset Management, based in Lugano, is developing to Zurich.

According to Finews, a firm official informed finewsticino.ch that Nemesis Asset Management is expanding to Zurich.

The firm advertises itself as a platform with substantial expertise serving South American, Swiss, and Italian private clients through either pure asset management or as a multi-family office.

The operations are overseen by Giuseppe Marca, former head of Credit Suisse‘s Andean Community region, and lawyer José Marco Casellini.

Chairman Francesco Magistra and former UBS head of private banking for Latin America Bernardo Brunschwiler, who formerly held management positions at BSI Bank and PKB Private Bank, are two other long-standing financial experts on the board of directors.

Private banking in Latin America and Asia is managed by Alfredo Orelli, a former general manager of BSI Bank. Giampiero Berra of the law firm Gambazzi, Berra also serves on the Gambazzi legal firm’s supervisory board.

After gaining its Finma licence last year, Nemesis took over Alma Laghi’s commercial operations from Bruno Chastonnay, who has been tasked with expanding Nemesis’s presence in the Ticino market.

Additionally, Nemesis purchased Gianluigi Ruggeri’s Newfin company towards the end of the last year. His father started Newfin in 1995, and going forward, it will only deal with real estate management and consultancy.

Along with Colombo Wealth, Copernicus Wealth Management, Crossinvest, and LFG Holding, it joins other Ticino-based asset managers already operating in Zurich City.