Prospera Financial Services is a boutique wealth management organisation that supports a nationwide network of independent advisers.

Tarah Williams, Prospera’s president and chief operating officer said: “Over the past several months, we have seen significant consolidation among mega firms in our industry, leaving many advisers asking if there is a different path to build their businesses. We strive to provide our advisers with personalized services and support so they can grow their practice their own way. The addition of G4 Wealth Management, East Coast Capital Management and Paraclete Wealth Consultants serves as a meaningful proof point that our value proposition is resonating with growth-minded advisers across the country, and we welcome these teams to the Prospera family.”

The three Prospera advisers joining include:

G4 Wealth Management

Based in Paradise Valley, Arizona and has $320m assets under management.

For executives and owners of small to medium sized businesses as well as prosperous families, G4 focuses on comprehensive financial, retirement, income, tax, and philanthropic planning.

Along with portfolio management, risk analysis, education, and trust/estate services, the group is managed by Matthew Gaspar, president, and senior financial adviser.

East Coast Capital Management

Located in Boston, Massachusetts/Fort Lauderdale Florida and has $130m assets under management.

Managing director Michael Trethewey over 26 years of experience, and his areas of expertise include retirement and financial planning for families and individuals, including planning for business owners, executives, and entrepreneurs.

Paraclete Wealth Consultants

Situated in Lamar, Colorado and has $89m assets under management.

This faith-based company, which was founded earlier this year, is run by founder and chief wealth adviser Michael Beard with assistance from client services specialists Brittany Beard and Tami Beard.

The group, which is now expanding, focuses on assisting farmers, ranchers, and business owners with net worths of at least $1m who are approaching retirement age or who are already retired.

The leadership team of Prospera, which was established by financial advisers for financial advisers, places a high value on seeking out and acting upon adviser feedback.

To guarantee that each adviser receives the individualised attention they deserve, the company maintains a 2.4:1 rep-to-home office ratio.

Prospera has increased sales 113% over the last five years and remains growing organically and through M&A activities.