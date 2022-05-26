The winners of the Private Banking Switzerland Awards have been announced!

This year’s winners for the Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards have been announced and there were a number of worthy winners.

From incumbent banks such as BNP Paribas and UBS to newer players such as Appway and Unblu, there was a high level of quality present at the evening’s proceedings.

Appway was even a multiple award winner on the evening, one of only two firms to achieve this this year, as it won Excellence in Customer Experience and Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider in Switzerland – Middle and Back Office.

In addition, REYL Group won Outstanding Philanthropy Proposition in Switzerland and Outstanding Boutique Private Bank in Switzerland.

HSBC won for Outstanding International Player in Switzerland, Societe Generale was rewarded for Sustainable and Ethical Investment, and BNP Paribas won for Diversity and Inclusion.

List of Private Banking Switzerland winners: