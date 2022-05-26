The winners of the Private Banking Switzerland Awards have been announced!

This year’s winners for the Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards have been announced and there were a number of worthy winners.
From incumbent banks such as BNP Paribas and UBS to newer players such as Appway and Unblu, there was a high level of quality present at the evening’s proceedings.
Appway was even a multiple award winner on the evening, one of only two firms to achieve this this year, as it won Excellence in Customer Experience and Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider in Switzerland – Middle and Back Office.
In addition, REYL Group won Outstanding Philanthropy Proposition in Switzerland and Outstanding Boutique Private Bank in Switzerland.
HSBC won for Outstanding International Player in Switzerland, Societe Generale was rewarded for Sustainable and Ethical Investment, and BNP Paribas won for Diversity and Inclusion.
List of Private Banking Switzerland winners:
- Excellence in Customer Experience— Appway – an FNZ company / FNZ Group
- Outstanding UHNW Offering in Switzerland— Indosuez Wealth Management
- Outstanding Philanthropy Proposition in Switzerland— REYL Group
- Outstanding Family Office Proposition in Switzerland— Stonehage Fleming
- Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider in Switzerland – Middle and Back Office— Appway – an FNZ company / FNZ Group
- Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Platform in Switzerland— Unblu Inc.
- Outstanding Front-End Digital Solutions Provider— Prometeia
- Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment— Societe Generale Private Banking – SGPB
- Outstanding Private Bank for Diversity and Inclusion— BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA
- Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland – International Players— HSBC Global Private Banking
- Outstanding Boutique Private Bank in Switzerland— REYL Group
- Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland – Domestic Players — UBS