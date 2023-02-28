The Private Banking & Wealth Management London Conference & Awards 2023 provides an insightful conference covering all the leading developments in the industry and a fabulous drinks reception and black-tie award ceremony.

Nominations for the awards are now open and we encourage as many entries as possible. The standard only gets higher every year and we expect no less from 2023.

The categories for the Private Banking & Wealth Management London Awards 2023 have been released. The 2023 awards will aim to recognise and celebrate the efforts and achievements of leading private banks. The winners will be announced at a glamorous awards ceremony, which will conclude the conference.

Nominations are now open – deadline for entries is 5pm GMT on 12th April 2023.

Please download the entry form here and send completed forms to this address.

Award categories:

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – UK – DOMESTIC CLIENTS

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – UK – INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – WESTERN EUROPEAN REGION

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANKING CLIENT ENGAGEMENT

OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER – MIDDLE OFFICE (VENDOR)

OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER – BACK OFFICE (VENDOR)

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL SOLUTIONS PROVIDER (VENDOR)

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR NEXT GENERATION PROPOSITION

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR UHNW CLIENTS

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR PHILANTHROPY PROPOSITION

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR SUSTAINABLE AND ETHICAL INVESTMENT

OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

INDUSTRY AMBASSADOR

All forms and criteria for the awards can be found here. We look forward to all responses and wish the best of luck to all entrants.