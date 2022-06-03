The Mather Group brokers acquires Louisville-based RIA

The Mather Group (TMG) has acquired Louisville-based registered investment adviser (RIA) firm Multi-Fund Management Ltd. (MFM) for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1994, MFM is led by David Handmaker, who become part of TMG as part of the acquisition.

Handmaker said: “The size and capabilities of the TMG team—especially as it relates to investment management, operations, and client services—are tremendous. It’s really a win-win, taking a lot of weight off my shoulders while also enhancing the services and solutions we can provide to clients.”

TMG provides a range of in-house services, including financial planning, portfolio management, concentrated stock management, risk assessment, tax advice and preparation, and estate planning guidance.

The Illinois-based wealth manager, which has 11 offices across the US, manages more than $8.2bn in assets.

Commenting on the deal, TMG CEO Chris Behrens said: “We strongly believe that our approach to comprehensive financial planning and investment management delivers value for our clients. Plus, the employees who have joined TMG as a result of acquisitions have been excited about the career opportunities provided by our firm’s size and growth trajectory.”

The latest deal follows TMG’s acquisition of San Diego-based RIA firm Avenue Advisors in April. The firm also secured a strategic investment from The Vistria Group this year.

TMG president and head of Mergers and Acquisitions Patrick Lawlor said: “Our mergers & acquisitions team stays very busy evaluating potential opportunities.

“As we establish more strategic partnerships and manage those integrations, we just continue to get better at executing every stage of the process—creating efficiencies that increase our capacity going forward.”