The service is designed to enable investors to make investment in private markets. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

The Family Office , a wealth management firm based in Bahrain, has introduced its new Invest Now Pay Later service for the private market investments sector.

The service is designed to enable investors to make investment in private markets without raising funds for the entire commitment from the first day.

Using the service, clients can fund 25% of their portfolio initially and then pay the remaining amount monthly within five years.

Investors can open an account on the company platform to outline their preferred investment options, experiences and targets as well as choose a funding plan.

Once the account is opened, the investors get customised proposals for their portfolios featuring their funding plan specifics and can begin investing.

Investors have the option to pay the investment amount fully to gain access to exclusive opportunities quickly or pay in instalments until the lowest allocation amount for an investment portfolio is spent.

Through the Invest Now Pay Later offering, The Family Office enables investors to avail opportunities in private market investments that have traditionally been offered to only high-net-worth investors.

The latest launch follows the rolling out of the company’s digital wealth management platform that helps users with exploring global investment options in private markets.

The platform also enables the users to create a tailor-made portfolio and simulate its performance for over ten years.

The Family Office founder and CEO Abdulmohsin Al Omran said: “With the shifting market forces, we are constantly improving our services and offering to provide a superior digital experience for investors in the alternative space.”

In October last year, The Family Office International Investment Company in Riyadh, a fully-owned subsidiary of The Family Office Company, began its asset management business in Saudi Arabia.