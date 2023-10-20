By linking issuers, investors, custodians, transfer agents, and other market players in a secure ecosystem, Templum One expedites the widespread use of alternative assets and private securities as an investment class for a variety of investors
It also makes high-quality alternatives and private securities easier to access.
Any alternative investment option, from real estate and private equity to art and collectibles, credit, venture capital, and private equity, may be enabled and located on Templum One due to its accessible and fully regulated infrastructure offering.
Christopher Pallotta, founder, and CEO of Templum stated: “Templum One is the only central operating system of its kind and the answer private market participants have been waiting for. Our ecosystem simplifies and optimizes the access, distribution and sourcing of alternative assets for RIAs, broker dealers, wire houses, fintechs, asset allocators, institutional investors, investment platforms, wealth managers and family offices.”
The demand for alternative assets and private investments is still rising.
With the help of Templum One, buy-side participants can now satisfy the demands of their investors by providing them with a wide range of assets, while issuers and sell-side participants may actively offer their assets and expand their exposure to carefully chosen investor groups.
Raj Iyer, chief product officer at Templum added: “Templum One brings it all together. We provide asset managers, investors, and service providers the ability to engage with a broader ecosystem via a single solution, facilitating scale in an efficient way. We are excited to deliver a digitally native solution that connects the buy- and sell-side and issuers through a single connection enabling primary issuance, secondary trading, data and integration across the investment lifecycle in a controlled, secure manner.”