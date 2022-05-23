Temenos extends digital banking relationship with AWS

Software firm Temenos has extended its global relationship with AWS to run Temenos onboarding and origination solutions on AWS.

The relationship aims to allow all retail and commercial banks – incumbents and challengers- to provide digital onboarding. In addition, the solutions will have higher performance scalability, and security. It will give banks greater agility while reducing time to market, as well as improving cost efficiency.

Furthermore, the two companies will go-to-market with solutions for retail, business, corporate, private banking and wealth.

Temenos and AWS started working together in 2019 to integrate Temenos’ open platform onto AWS and have worked with joint banking customers since then.

John Kain, Head of Financial Services Market Development, Amazon Web Services, said: “Temenos delivers cloud-native digital banking solutions to thousands of the world’s leading financial services organizations, and we are excited to expand our relationship with them. Combining the reliability, high performance, and security of AWS with Temenos digital banking solutions, we can offer banks the business agility they need to transition to the cloud with confidence and innovate faster than ever before.”

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, added: “We are seeing an acceleration in our subscription based business, and with this multi-year agreement we are offering our clients more choice in embracing the cloud for digital banking services and new business models such as banking-as-service with more certainty, predictability and at a lower cost. We are pleased to be strengthening our relationship with AWS and we will be extending it to offer all Temenos solutions, to help banks accelerate time to value and customer innovation.”

Lorenzo Villa, Team Leader Touchpoints IT – Credem Banca, commented: “With Temenos digital banking solutions on AWS, we have been able to quickly develop a mobile banking experience to compete with the very best in Italy. We can efficiently offer seamless onboarding, innovative products and exceptional digital banking experiences that keep pace with customer expectations. We are pleased to collaborate with Temenos and AWS to scale and future-proof our growth.”