Credit: Buffik from Pixabay.

TD Wealth has partnered with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (FSC) to assist advisers in automating and accelerate client account openings and onboarding.

It has seen a rise in productivity since its integration with Salesforce, enabling advisers boost their sales volume by more than 18%.

Salesforce was chosen by TD because it can link various systems and data.

Prior to its implementation with Salesforce, TD employees used more than 60 distinct disconnected applications and systems, which gave advisers trouble and delayed clients’ service.

Through the use of automated workflows in Salesforce, TD Wealth was able to reduce advisers’ friction points in the areas of sales, onboarding, and services.

To deliver a more simplified experience across lines of business, TD has automated numerous workflows and removed the need to switch between various platforms using FSC.

This improves both the client experience and labour efficiency.

TD Wealth advisers may now launch client accounts more quickly

Since advisers have come to understand the advantages of using automation and integration to support their work, TD has observed a 75% acceptance rate among staff members.

Through improved communication and the facilitation of effective, secure record-keeping of client data, TD was also able to quicken cross-selling activities across retail banking and wealth channels.

Ken Thompson, head of shared services, TD Wealth said: “Frontline teams have gained so much time back from automation of a previously manual process. Now, instead of jumping from one system to another, our advisors and sales teams are using Salesforce Financial Services Cloud for one unified view of their clients, and are able to quickly pull insights and recommendations, servicing them quicker than ever before.”

Michelle Feinstein, VP and GM of wealth & asset management, Salesforce added: “Many wealth management firms struggle with disjointed legacy systems. Firms like TD are now leveraging Salesforce and Financial Services Cloud as a unified platform to accelerate adviser productivity, streamline complex business processes, and align their front, middle, and back office for a consistent user experience and set of workflows.”