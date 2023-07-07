This has happened over the previous five years at TDAM by launching more than 40 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) investment alternatives.

An important accomplishment as TDAM works to progress its aim to provide modern investment solutions while continuing to lay a solid foundation of ideas and solutions.

Bruce Cooper, chief executive officer, TDAM said: ‘’We are thrilled to reach this milestone of $10bn in AUM and are deeply grateful to our investors who have entrusted us with their money and whose needs drive our commitment to continued innovation. Achieving this substantial milestone demonstrates the expertise and collaboration of TDAM’s talented teams who have not only enabled us to develop ETFs that seek to meet the needs of investors but also innovate and differentiate our products in an increasingly competitive market.”

Among other things, TDAM is renowned for its competence in fixed income, fundamental equity, and developing low volatility strategies in Canada.

With the knowledge gained through developing one of the most comprehensive mutual fund solution sets in Canada, TDAM started creating a line-up of ETFs that would not only provide clients with a varied selection of strategies but also be differentiated from other investment options.

Six ETFs were released at the beginning of this voyage, providing investors with easy access to the Canadian, American, and international markets through index ETFs.

TD ETF portfolio is built on these six ETFs:

TTP – TD Canadian Equity Index ETF

TPU – TD U.S. Equity Index ETF

THU – TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

TPE – TD International Equity Index ETF

THE – TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

TDB – TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

The six ETFs provide investors with an easy method to create a diversified portfolio of equities and bonds.

Since the introduction of the first round of index ETFs, TDAM has kept up its investment in skills and developed advanced client strategies.