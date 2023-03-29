Investment firm Taylor Frigon Capital Management has created a family office to serve the needs of HNWIs.

The Taylor Frigon Family Office is a multi-family office that offers solutions to financial, tax, and legal needs of wealth families.

In addition, it will provide access to proven public market investing methods, such as the firm’s Core Growth Strategy, Income Strategy, and Taylor Frigon Capital Partners LP. Furthermore, clients will be able to utilise estate planning services, general counsel, tax preparation, and planning with only one asset-based fee.

“We feel the time is right to launch a platform that offers high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients these important services in one comprehensive offering,” said Gerry Frigon, President, and chief investment officer of Taylor Frigon Capital Management.

Taylor Frigon Family Office moving forward

Speaking to PBI, Frigon stated now was a great time to launch a family office despite recent news (SVB, Credit Suisse, etc) making it seem like banking was not the most stable market at the moment.

He said: “Although we’ve been managing money for 40 years, now is a good time to expand to a family office because we have the accounting and legal partners in place to offer holistic structural benefits for the clients and not just rely on the rate of return. We are very proud of our track record, but the events of the last three years (and the last three weeks) have taught us that the “adults” have left the room. The market is facing tremendous headwinds from regulatory bodies and for firms like ours that are actually attempting to invest in growth and do price discovery, it’s especially challenging. Do we still like our companies long-term? Yes, but it could take a degree of patience that we as a society haven’t had to exercise recently.

“From the standpoint of our clients, we feel the integrated advice structure induces the ultra-high net worth to invest in both our private and public strategies at extremely competitive valuations. Fortunes will be made or magnified in the next few years. We feel that those who hide their money under a rock may soon find out that the rock is more valuable than their money.”

Hoping to gain a large number of local clients as there is “tremendous growth in Maricope County and a lot of money is being repatriated from less business-friendly states,” Taylor Frigon believes it can serve “just about anyone in the United States”.

So where does it go from here?

Frigon concluded: “Given the partners we have in place (Michael and John Wold on the tax side and Ryan Scharber on the legal/estate side) we feel it is very reasonable to have $100m in AuM in the next 12-18 months at Taylor Frigon Family Office. If anything, that might be setting too modest expectations, given how rapidly family offices can grow. In five years, we expect to have about $750m under management and also to grow the trust services side of our business so as to be a true one-stop shop for solving headaches for ultra-high net worth families.”