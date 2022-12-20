The newly combined entity will operate as Leelyn Smith. Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Leelyn Smith Tax, a tax and wealth advisory company based in the US, has combined its business with Grebe & Associates (Grebe).

Grebe is an accounting services firm with headquarters in Wheaton, Illinois.

The company offers specialised tax solutions to individuals in addition to accounting, advisory, and consulting services to businesses.

Established in 1991, the firm was renamed Grebe & Associates in 1998 after its president John Grebe acquired an accounting firm.

The newly merged entity will operate as Leelyn Smith.

It has included eight employees from Grebe as well as an office in Wheaton, Illinois.

Leelyn Smith president Drew Grider said: “Family has always been extremely important to Leelyn Smith.

“We have always strived to treat our clients and our colleagues as family and believe Grebe shares the same priorities.

“That is what makes us so excited about the growth of our firm and the positive changes this merger will bring to our extended client family.”

The newly combined firm will leverage Grebe’s tax and consulting services along with Leelyn Smith’s wealth management, tax, and family office business.

It will also see the creation of an improved portfolio of financial services and customised advice tools for the company’s clients including individuals, families, and business owners.

Grebe president John Grebe said: “Very early in our discussions, I knew we were aligned with Leelyn Smith in all the right areas.

“From the way they build relationships with their clients to the depth of their tax advisory expertise to the close-knit culture among their team, our combined firms will be a great new home for clients.”