Tax Favored Benefits establishes new wealth management firm

US-based financial services company Tax Favored Benefits (TFB) has founded a new sister company to serve the registered investment adviser (RIA) and wealth management sector.

Named TFB Advisors, the new firm will provide customers in Kansas City and other areas with fiduciary wealth management and improved financial services.

It will be led by a team of six partners and colleagues including David B Wentz, Bill Stapp, Josh Selzer, Tim Gaigals, CFP; Dan Dolan, ChFC CLU, LUTCF; and Adam Bettis, AIF.

TFB, which primarily serves business owners, families and individuals, will continue to be headed by its existing leadership team.

Wentz said: “We’ve been working together for many years now.

“But it was time to formalise our partnership. This new entity, TFB Advisors, will allow us to best serve our clients. The decision to form TFB Advisors as a new sister company to Tax Favored Benefits was driven by the desire to enhance the client experience.”

TFB Advisors expects to provide 3(38) ERISA services, which is a special kind of fiduciary solution that is used to receive complete discretionary authority and control to take decisions on actual investment.

This will allow the firm to operate as an investment fiduciary to offer its corporate plan sponsor services, shifting most of the investment tasks from the plan sponsor to TFB.

It also aims to enable TFB to take up the task of choosing investment as well as monitor and replace plans.

The plan sponsor is anticipated to be appraised before making any changes, which will help the sponsors to concentrate on other businesses by outsourcing their fiduciary tasks to TFB.

Gaigals added: “Once the transition of fee-based assets has been completed, TFB Advisors expects total assets under management (AUM) to be approximately $2bn.

“The creation of this partnership between highly experienced and proven, long tenured advisors establishes the opportunity to grow in the future.

“The new RIA structure will allow us to offer new investment and financial planning solutions to clients.”