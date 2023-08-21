The on-platform offering from Tatton allows retail investors and savers access to the money market segment in a well-researched platform portfolio.

In addition, responding to feedback from its IFA supporters, the launch of these portfolios addresses concerns. These include the slowness of deposit taking banks and platforms in passing on higher interest returns.

The Money Market portfolio category allows IFAs to show the value the can add to clients’ financial wellbeing by offering better value access to secure cash rates.

The Tatton money market solution is available on all the firm’s platforms, subject to demand.

Lothar Mentel, TIML’s CEO and chief investment officer, said: “Across the country, clients of IFAs have expressed their concerns surrounding the discrepancy between the increasingly attractive interest rate as set by the Bank of England with what retail savers can achieve from their bank and platform deposits for their cash reserves and other short term liquidity requirements. Attuned to these concerns, we are delighted to introduce our new money market portfolios within our MPS framework. Our strong growth trajectory continues, and this expansion of our existing offering serves as an instrumental resource for IFAs to diligently advise on both long- and short-term financial planning needs. Crucially, it enables them to offer their clients a viable and highly regarded alternative to cash on deposit.”

He added: “We are delighted to provide investors with researched and managed access to the UK money markets in a higher interest rate environment. With these products we are providing investors with returns in excess of bank deposit rates, but with an equal or higher credit profile. We have listened to IFAs and the thoughts and concerns of their underlying clients, and remain open to respond with new, or adapted services in a rapidly changing financial environment. The fact that we have deftly navigated ‘black swan’ events including the pandemic, economically debilitating lockdowns, war in Europe, and the cost of living and energy price crises is testament to the consistency of our investment approach.”