Credit: Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay.

Synpulse and Instinct Digital both want to advance digital transformation in the financial services sector. Specifically, they want to bolster asset and investment management firms.

The collaboration between these two firms represents a strategic synergy. It will combine Synpulse’s extensive industry knowledge and consulting capabilities with Instinct Digital’s innovative technology solutions.

Furthermore, the partnership will aim to address the evolving needs to financial services clients by delivering digital transformation services that enhance operational efficiency, client engagement and overall performance.

In addition, it will leverage Instinct Digital’s investment communication platform to enhance the digital capabilities of financial institutions. Blending with Synpulse will allow delivery at pace of end-to-end solutions that focus on long-term value and sustained success.

Marouane Bakhtar, managing director at Synpulse UK, commented: “This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for Synpulse as we continue to evolve our digital offerings for financial services firms. By joining forces with Instinct Digital, we aim to provide our clients with an innovative solution that addresses the unique opportunities of the digital era for the wealth sector.”

Cassian Scott, CEO of Instinct Digital, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Synpulse, a well-respected name in financial services consulting. Together, we look forward to transforming the industry by delivering a product that empowers asset and investment managers to control their client reporting solutions and deliver efficiencies.”

Instinct Digital specialises in providing digital solutions tailored to the needs of asset management and investment firms. Its flagship product is an investment communication platform designed to revolutionise the way financial institutions operate, manage, and communicate investment reporting in the digital age. The platform is built with a focus on user experience, efficiency, and compliance, empowering clients to navigate the digital landscape seamlessly.