Both Sophie Champenois, the global head of structuring and financing for the Indosuez group, and Michael Kofman, head of structuring and financing for Indosuez in Switzerland, will be his direct reports.

In light of the growing globalisation of wealth, helping clients organise their assets is a key part of the bank’s value proposition.

This service involves a high level of competence in order to conduct a thorough review of each individual’s position and account for their distinct ambitions in terms of wealth protection, growth, or transfer to the next generation.

This strategy is reflected in the appointment of Morlain as head of global wealth structuring at Indosuez Switzerland, which will allow the bank to pursue its aim for success in this area.

Morlain extensive background in prominent organisations in Switzerland and abroad will strengthen the abilities of a team of professionals.

As well as the bank’s capacity to assist its clients with a variety of wealth management issues, such as expatriation, estate planning, structuring of professional and private assets, and real estate purchases.

More than 20 years ago, Morlain started his career as a wealth engineer at BNP Paribas (Paris, Luxembourg, Geneva), where he collaborated with wealth managers on legal and tax concerns for European clients.

He joined Crédit Suisse in 2015, where he later assumed leadership of the wealth planning group for Northern Europe.

Since the company’s founding in Geneva in 1876, Indosuez Wealth Management assists families and business owners in creating, protecting, managing, and passing on wealth.

It is a division of Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.