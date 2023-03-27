Zurich-based EFG has expanded its front office in Asia by hiring eight additional private bankers from Credit Suisse, Bank of Singapore, and other institutions.

In a statement, EFG has employed eight new client relationship officers (CROs) for its branches in Singapore and Hong Kong, according to Finews.

EFG International is a Swiss private bank with 40 offices globally that provides private banking, asset management, and other financial services.

The bank hired five CROs for the Hong Kong branch

Elvis Lau, a former Credit Suisse director, is currently the head of independent asset managers and reports to Jessica Ng, the city’s head of private banking.

Edward Chan joins the team. A finance sector veteran with 35 years of experience who will report directly to Ng.

Chan formerly worked in China for Bank of China International, Barclays, Standard Chartered, Coutts, UBS, and Citi, where he assisted ultra-high net worth clients. He was most recently employed by the Bank of Singapore as the Greater China North Asia team leader.

Former Nomura private banker and senior director Alex Chang has signed as a CRO, reporting to Michelle Wu, head of the private banking team.

Chang has worked in Seoul and Hong Kong for more than 20 years managing international wealth.

Former RBC Investment Services Hong Kong investment advisor Ryan Zhao will inform to Joel Goh, manager of the private banking division.

Zhao has worked with BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered, DBS, and UOB in the past. He has around 15 years of wealth experience in China and Hong Kong.

As a relationship manager for the Greater China External Asset Management business at Credit Suisse, Flora Law is also joining the company. In this role, Law works with past co-worker Lau.

Singapore Branch

Moreover, EFG recruited Jolene Zhang, Nicholas Yee, and Shubhra Pandey as CROs inside the Singapore branch. Yee and Zhang are under the supervision of Tay Yu Jin, the Southeast Asia team’s leader and deputy head of private banking for Greater China.

Pandey reports to Oliver Balmelli, the Southeast Asia head of private banking.

With nearly 15 years of banking experience, Pandey joins from Standard Chartered, where she worked as a relationship manager with a focus on the UAE market. Her previous employment included First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Yee has over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, most recently working as a relationship manager for the Greater China and North Asia team at the Bank of Singapore. He previously worked for Bloomberg for numerous years as a sales trader and execution consultant.

Zhang managed relationships in Greater China for DBS prior to joining EFG. She has worked in private banking for ten years and has also held positions at Bank of Singapore and UOB Private Bank.