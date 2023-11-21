Fineqia International, a digital asset and fintech investment firm, has announced its strategic stake in Criptonite Asset Management SA, a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) regulated digital asset management firm.
As a result of this move, Criptonite’s wide range of investment products—which are designed to cater to the various demands of investors—are now available to Fineqia.
Aiming to broaden its holdings in the digital assets space, the company made the choice to invest in Criptonite.
According to its May 2023 announcement, it plans to incorporate this investment into its early Glass Ventures fund.
Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia, stated: “Our investment in Criptonite underscores Fineqia’s drive for innovation within the digital asset industry. Criptonite’s track record, complemented by its strong regulatory foundation, establishes it as a prominent player in digital asset management.”
Furthermore, the combination of Fineqia’s extensive global reach and industry knowledge with Geneva-based Criptonite’s standing in the digital asset management space presents crucial prospects for expansion and development within the rapidly evolving digital economy.
“Fineqia’s investment in Criptonite is a testament to our dedication to innovation in the digital asset industry,” added Florian Rais, CEO of Criptonite. “We value Fineqia as an investor, and their strategic involvement gives us access to a global network, creating opportunities for growth and expansion in the dynamic digital economy.”
In addition, sources close to the transaction confirmed exclusively to Private Banker International, that this transaction will be included in its Glass Ventures fund, and additional transactions are planned for that fund.
With this balanced investment, the company demonstrates its commitment to fostering Criptonite’s growth and advancement. The amount invested by Fineqia is less than 3% of its market capitalisation.
Fineqia is a company that creates digital assets and focuses on investing in startups and early-stage technology companies that will contribute to the next wave of Internet users. In the UK, it offers a platform for managing and assisting with the issuance of debt securities.