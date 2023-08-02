David Hudson, group CEO, Suntera

The Suntera Global purchase of Carey has now received all necessary regulatory approval.

Announced in May 2023, the deal is part of Suntera Global’s strategy to add scale in crucial growth markets, specifically Guernsey in this case.

Carey has a history of over 45 years and a team of 80 specialists and it delivers a range of professional, administrative and accounting services to fund managers, large institutions, UHNWIs and family offices across the world.

In addition, the Carey corporate private wealth arm works in parallel with Suntera’s existing proposition in Guernsey. The offering in Guernsey now includes full-service fund administration, directorship services, listing services, investor services, company secretarial and corporate governance.

David Hudson, group CEO, Suntera Global, said: “The completion of this acquisition of Carey forms a crucial part of our ongoing strategy to develop and evolve our offering and enhance the services we can offer clients from our tier one jurisdictions. I’m now excited to welcome the hugely impressive team at Carey to the Suntera Global family as together we continue to build a high-quality business spanning the fund, corporate and private wealth sectors through Guernsey, a strategically important jurisdiction.”

Jim Gilligan, managing director, Carey, added: “The alignment of our culture at Carey and that at Suntera has been clear throughout our discussions and has been critical in completing this deal seamlessly. We are excited now to be joining the Suntera Global team as we focus on our growth journey and on delivering a comprehensive, high-quality and truly international service to clients.”