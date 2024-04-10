By rebranding two of its associated practices, Stratos Private Wealth, a division of Stratos Wealth Holdings (Stratos), has effectively increased its market share in two important areas.
Heald Financial Advisers in Marlton, New Jersey, will be rebranded Stratos Private Wealth – South Jersey, while Claricity Wealth & Planning in Westchester, New York, will be become Stratos Private Wealth.
“The increased demand for high-net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth and family office support underscores the importance of developing a unified approach to this market segment, and I’m thrilled to welcome the South Jersey and Westchester teams to Stratos Private Wealth,” said Jeff Brown, the president, and founder of Stratos Private Wealth.
“Together, we will enhance the services we provide to this growing client base with quality solutions supported by the scale and expertise of the Stratos network.”
In May 2023, Brown established Stratos Private Wealth to improve the firm’s assistance to high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients. It functions as a Stratos Wealth Partners division.
Since the division’s founding last spring, the addition of these practices marks its first growth.
Dan Loughlin is the head of Stratos Private Wealth – South Jersey. During his more than 15-year career in the finance and wealth management industries, he has held a variety of leadership positions.
Loughlin shared: “As the rapid pace of change impacts both the registered investment adviser landscape and our practice, we felt it was important to align with like-minded practices across the country that provide the scale and resources to serve our clients.”
Meanwhile, Adam Rude heads the Stratos Private Wealth – Westchester office.
He added: “By sharing resources and ideas, we gain the economies of scale enjoyed by larger organisations while continuing to provide personalised service for our discerning client base.”
Both locations will offer expert financial planning, wealth planning, retirement planning, estate, tax, and trust strategy services catered to the high- and ultra-high-net-worth clientele as a part of Stratos Private Wealth.
The Stratos Private Wealth segment will have a total of $1.7bn in investment advice assets after this development.