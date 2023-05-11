Natasha Newell has been appointed as director to the group’s family office team in Guernsey by Stonehage Fleming, one of the world’s premier international multi-family offices.

Newell is an offshore trust expert who has worked as a senior lawyer for prominent offshore law companies like Carey Olsen.

She began her career as a competition lawyer in Brussels before becoming an English barrister and practising for over ten years in a well-known commercial barristers’ Chambers in London.

In 2014, she relocated to Guernsey and obtained her Guernsey Advocate licence. In addition to STEP, ACTAPS, and the Chancery Bar association, Newell is a member of other professional associations.

With her background in commercial law, Newell is to develop effective, organised governance structures and deal with a number of cross-border estate and succession issues that Stonehage Fleming clients commonly face.

In addition to the boards of its corporate trustees and corporate directors, Newell has been named to the board of Stonehage Fleming (Guernsey) limited.

The accounting, banking, and investment experts at Stonehage Fleming family office will collaborate closely with her.

She will be reporting to Iris Harvey, head of family office Guernsey, directly in her new position, which is effective immediately.

Iris Harvey, head of family office, Stonehage Fleming Guernsey, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Natasha to Stonehage Fleming. She is a seasoned and accomplished professional who brings a wealth of experience to our existing talented and dedicated team. Her appointment demonstrates our continued commitment to being the pre-eminent independent adviser to the world’s leading families and wealth creators and we are delighted to welcome her to the team.”

In March, Stonehage Fleming appointed Sarah Bartram-Lora Reina as a trustee director in Jersey.