Stifel to bolster European footprint with acquisition of ACXIT

Missouri-based wealth manager and investment banking firm Stifel Financial has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ACXIT Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1999, ACXIT is a corporate finance and financial advisory firm focused on European middle-market clients and entrepreneurs.

The firm employs about 50 staff at its offices in Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich.

Since its founding, ACXIT claimed to have completed nearly 500 transactions, including mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, and debt advisory and restructuring.

The firm specialises in advisory and capital solutions to emerging companies. It also maintains a presence in additional key verticals such as industrials, real estate, and consumer and retail.

Stifel head of European Investment Banking Rob Mann said: “Through this acquisition, we are extending our European footprint further into strategically important European markets, most notably Germany.

“This highly complementary combination with ACXIT Capital Partners allows us to accelerate the growth of our investment banking business by adding more geographical breadth and regional market expertise to our platform. It also forms a natural next step following the combination with Mainfirst in 2019.”

As part of the deal, Lucas and ACXIT senior managing partner Thomas Klack will become co-heads of DACH Advisory at Stifel.

Additionally, ACXIT senior managing partners Jens Tschauder and Tobias Warkus will become part of Stifel’s DACH management board.

Commenting on the deal, ACXIT Capital Partner founder and senior managing partner Johannes Lucas said: “Partnering with Stifel instantly gives us greater access to international markets, the ability to call on a deeper pool of industry expertise, and also enables us to deliver a broader set of products and solutions to our clients.

“Together, we have the necessary building blocks to create an even more formidable investment banking business throughout continental Europe.”

In March this year, Capital Network brokered a deal to buy Stifel’s alternative investment feeder fund platform which enables the distribution of an array of hedge fund strategies.