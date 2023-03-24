Credit: Shutterstock

Three key partners from Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) have joined Stifel Financial Corp., resulting in a significant expansion of the company’s operations serving growth companies in the venture sector.

Leading SVB bankers Ted Wilson, Matt Trotter, and Jake Moseley all join Stifel as managing directors and will immediately take on leadership positions in Stifel’s Venture Banking Group. They will support clients in the innovation ecosystem and will be based in the San Francisco Bay area.

Stifel Financial Corp is a financial services holding corporation located in St. Louis, Missouri, that operates via multiple fully owned subsidiaries in the banking, securities, and financial services industries.

Moseley, Trotter, and Wilson will join Stifel veterans Brad Ellis and Nat Stone on a five-person operating committee, where they will focus on providing commercial banking and lending services to assist clients prosper and develop across all business sectors.

In addition to venture banking, Stifel offers fund banking, sponsor finance, treasury, wealth management, and investment banking across equities and debt products.

In a joint statement, Moseley, Trotter, and Wilson stated: “We believe that Stifel is the best place for us to continue our mission of providing best-in-class financial services to entrepreneurs and their investors.’’

Moseley has 20 years of experience working with customers in technology, life sciences, private equity, and venture capital. He most recently served as SVB’s Head of Relationship Management Technology Banking. In that capacity, he oversaw SVB’s core constituency of venture-backed and independent U.S. technology firms.

Trotter previously worked at SVB as a Senior Market Manager and Head of Frontier Technologies, Climate Technology, and Sustainability. In this role, he was responsible for developing products to serve the growing business models and capital-expenditure requirements of enterprises developing revolutionary technologies in transportation, industrials, aerospace, agriculture, and hardware infrastructure.

Wilson, the former SVB Head of Enterprise Software, brings substantial experience in assisting financial services and venture capital organisations in expanding their operations. Wilson was responsible for relationship management, debt finance, banking solutions, and connecting businesses and investors.

“Adding these talented new partners is yet another example of our commitment to growth companies, venture capital, and the entire innovation ecosystem,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski.

“Jake, Matt, and Ted represent the best in banking, and we are thrilled to have them at Stifel.”