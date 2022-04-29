State Street names new global head for asset owner business

US-based asset management firm State Street has named Jessica Donohue as global head of its Asset Owner segment business.

Donohue previously led State Street’s Global Clients Division, managing the firm’s largest and most complex global clients.

As global head of the Asset Owner segment business, she will work to expand the business and advance State Street’s commitment to an integrated, solutions-driven, strategic partner approach to Asset Owner clients in the Global Clients Division.

In addition, she will focus on setting up an effective operating model across State Street to deliver solutions that help clients meet their goals.

Related

She will also work to establish a “fit-for-purpose governance structure” leveraging the full capabilities of State Street, including its Alpha platform.

Donohue will lead a team of financial services professionals, including North American head of asset owners Rob Baillie, EMEA head of asset owners for Benjie Fraser, and APAC head of asset owners Babloo Sarin.

She will report to State Street Institutional Services CEO Francisco Aristeguieta.

Commenting on the appointment, Aristeguieta said: “Our commitment to our Asset Owner clients is fundamental to our purpose – to help create better outcomes for the world’s investors and the people they serve.

“We are pleased to have Jessica’s leadership and expertise to help us tackle these challenges in partnership with our clients.

“Importantly, Jessica’s expertise in the area of data and analytics will be a tremendous asset, and I know she is eager to deliver excellent outcomes for our clients, the team, and our broader stakeholders.”

Donohue said: “I’m excited to be leading State Street’s Asset Owner segment at such a critical time for many of our clients.”