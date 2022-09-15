Stanhope Capital expands in Switzerland

Wealth management firm Stanhope Capital Group has made further moves into Switzerland.

The group has hired Laurent Mazens as CEO of Stanhope Capital (Switzerland) SA, managing the side along with Karim Bertoni, managing director and CIO. As a pair, they aim to lead the group’s expansion in Switzerland, where Stanhope has operated for 15 years.

Mazens was formerly CEO of an independent wealth manager in Geneva. Previously, he held senior roles at Société Générale Private Bank, UBS, and Credit Suisse.

Bertoni joined Stanhope in 2018 after many years managing equity and bonds at Bellevue Asset Management, Banque Syz and Unigestion.

Daniel Pinto, founder and CEO of Stanhope Capital Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Laurent, one of the top wealth managers in Switzerland, to the Stanhope Capital family. The development of our activities in Switzerland is an essential piece in our strategy to serve families and entrepreneurs globally and across their needs, from the management of their liquid wealth to investments in private equity and real estate, should they wish to have exposure to these asset classes. Laurent, Karim and their team will benefit from our network of 140 professionals managing $27 billion across 7 offices worldwide in order to offer our Swiss based clients a truly international approach and a holistic experience across asset classes, a rare thing in our industry.”

Mazens added: “I am excited about the prospect of contributing my experience and network to Stanhope and the ability to join one of the fastest growing businesses in our industry. Serving wealthy families requires not just a high touch approach but even more importantly a breadth and depth of expertise rarely found in the world of independents. Stanhope Capital is one of the very few independent managers which has been able to meet this challenge.”