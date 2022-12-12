Franck Payrar, Daniel Pinto, Frederic Otto, Rudy Paulet

Global wealth management firm Stanhope Capital has agreed to merge with Luxembourg-based Arche Associates.

The combined firm will attend to close to $29bn and employ around 160 people across eight offices worldwide.

This expands Stanhope Capital into Luxembourg and enables clients of both firms to benefit from an enhanced global investment team. In addition, it brings strong capabilities across all asset classes, including equities, fixed income, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate.

However, Stanhope and Arche will operate as a single company for all intents and purposes.

Frederic Otto, Rudy Paulet, and Franck Payrar founded Arche in 2012 and it currently oversees $2.5bn for HNW families and employs 20 people in Luxembourg.

Daniel Pinto, chairman and CEO of Stanhope Capital Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Frederic, Rudy, Franck and their colleagues to the Stanhope Capital family. Luxembourg is one of the most important financial centers in Europe and Arche is certainly a brilliant example of what a dynamic and innovative player can accomplish in this fast-growing market. We have known and admired Arche for many years and share the same client-centric values. In both firms, our independence gives clients the assurance of conflict-free advice provided by true fiduciaries. We also pride ourselves on being properly aligned with clients in that many of our talented professionals invest their personal wealth alongside them, a rare thing in our industry today. We very much look forward to pursuing our entrepreneurial journey together, for the greater benefit of our clients and employees worldwide.”

Frederic Otto added: “At Arche, we are all excited about joining forces with Daniel and the team at Stanhope Capital. Of paramount importance to us is the fact that this merger will enable us to further enhance the service we offer our clients. In the current environment, portfolios must be properly diversified across regions and across asset classes, both liquid and illiquid. Stanhope’s global presence and depth of expertise in traditional asset classes but also in private equity, real estate and hedge funds is highly complementary with our skill set and capabilities. The cultural and investment fit between the two businesses are truly exceptional. It will be a pleasure and honor to write a new page in the history of our company alongside a group of Stanhope’s quality and reputation.”

The merger is subject to customary closing conditions.