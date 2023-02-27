Standard Chartered is yet to finalise the structure of any possible deal. Credit: Chengting Xie on Unsplash.

Standard Chartered is having discussions to assist the leveraged-finance arm of Credit Suisse Group’s investment-banking spinoff, called First Boston, Bloomberg has reported.

As part of the move, the British banking giant will provide Credit Suisse First Boston with lending capability, the unnamed people told the publication.

However, the Standard Chartered will not make any investment in the Credit Suisse spinoff, added one of the people.

The bank is yet to finalise the structure of any possible deal or terminate the plan altogether.

Last week, Bloomberg News reported that Credit Suisse First Boston would include a leveraged finance arm that could receive $750m of investment from American private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal also reported that Apollo was mulling to take a stake in the revamped investment banking unit of Credit Suisse.

Spokespersons for both Standard Chartered and Credit Suisse refused to give any updates on the matter.

Last year, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters revealed that the bank had the ability to take market share in leveraged finance business as some of its rivals faced losses from hung loans, among other reasons.

On an earnings call, Winters said: “There’s been a lot of pain in the leveraged finance sector.

“We are a meaningful leveraged finance player, but we’ve avoided the losses.

“I guess we’re more subtle about it. And that’s really good. It means, I think, we’re in a good position to take advantage of some opportunities that could come up as that market settles down.”