SS&C Technologies buys CFO Fund services to boost position in family office space

The deal helps SS&C to boost its position in venture capital and family office funds sectors. Credit: Nappiness from Pixabay.

Financial technology firm SS&C Technologies has purchased Complete Financial Ops (CFO) Fund Services for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Colorado, US, CFO Fund Services offers customised fund administration services to private equity funds and family offices.

Founded in 2008, the firm caters to the back-office requirements of selected clients.

The new deal helps SS&C to boost its position in venture capital and family office funds sectors.

It will see the inclusion of 25 clients and a team of eight employees into the portfolio of SS&C.

The acquisition comes shortly after SS&C completed the purchase of Hubwise, a B2B investment platform in the UK.

SS&C chairman and CEO Bill Stone said: “Today’s announcement enables SS&C to further develop its servicing footprint in the Denver region and provide an expanded service offering to our new and existing clients.

“We look forward to supporting and extending the strong relationships CFO Fund Services has built.”

Currently, SS&C is said to have over $2tn in alternative assets under administration.

It offers funds of different sizes, including hedge fund, private markets, middle-office as well as insurance servicing sectors.

CFO Fund Services founder and CEO Tiffany Cholez said: “SS&C’s extensive range of fund services and its commitment to delivering tailored front-to-back solutions to funds of all types opens up exciting growth possibilities for our employees and customers.

“Additionally, my team is excited about the software and technology platforms we can now offer our clients through SS&C.”