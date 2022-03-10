SS&C signs multi-year partnership with Australian wealth manager

US-based financial technology company SS&C has signed a long-term partnership with Australian wealth manager AMP.

Under the tie-up, SS&C will offer technology services to Amp’s North investment platform, which enables advisers and their clients access a range of investment options.

SS&C will collaborate with North’s technology team to support the expansion of the platform’s digital and administrative capabilities.

Bluedoor technology offered by SS&C allows superannuation providers and wealth managers to link their digital gateways to several applications.

It also helps them manage their operating costs while enhancing service efficiency for clients.

In addition, Bluedoor technology claimed to have levels of automation and straight-through processing capabilities.

AMP Australia Wealth Management CEO Scott Hartley said: “We are pleased to be establishing a new partnership with SS&C, which reflects our continued commitment to investing in North’s technology to support advisers and their clients in seamlessly and efficiently managing their investment portfolios.”

SS&C Technologies head of Global Investor and Distribution Solutions Nick Wright added: “We are excited about our partnership with AMP and look forward to supporting the continued development of the North platform.

“We look forward to working with AMP to deliver a superior registry solution and enable a stand-out digital experience for advisers and clients.”

Last year, SS&C signed a deal to buy UK-based B2B investment platform Hubwise to expand its reach in the UK advise retail market.