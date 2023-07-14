Delfin Rueda, managing director of finance at Squircle Capital.

Squircle Capital has a history of transforming assets via extraordinary vision and purposeful management.

Joining with more than 30 years of experience working with large financial organisations, Rueda will bring a wide spectrum of knowledge in a number of different fields.

This includes consulting, financial services, insurance, private equity, and venture capital.

His most recent position was as vice-chairman of the executive board and chief financial officer of financial services company NN Group.

Rueda, a Wharton School of Business MBA graduate, has counselled corporate customers and financial institutions while working at JPMorgan, UBS, Salomon Brothers, and Andersen Consulting.

In addition, he has worked with ING Insurance and Atradius.

Rueda joins the Squircle Capital team of 32 specialists in Luxembourg, Milan, and Barcelona.

He will manage the current finance and fund administration teams while serving as the managing director of finance, which will be crucial in directing Squircle Capital’s financial operations.

In order to support the company’s continued growth and platform expansion, his main focus will be on establishing best-in-class governance, reporting, monitoring, and management practises.

Furthermore, Rueda will also join the executive committee of Squircle Capital and the investment committee.

Squircle Capital oversees about €1bn ($1.1bn) in assets, including MB92, the biggest superyacht refit and repair business in the world.

José Caireta, founder & managing partner at Squircle Capital, said: “We are pleased to welcome Delfin Rueda onboard to further strengthen our leadership team. His wealth of financial experience and deep industry knowledge will enrich our capabilities and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional results for our investors. We are confident that his leadership will drive our continued growth and success.”

Rueda, managing director of finance at Squircle Capital, said: “I am delighted to join a company with a strong reputation for excellence, purposeful management, and a proven track record. I look forward to contributing to Squircle Capital’s continued success, as the firm solidifies its position as a leading player in Europe’s private equity landscape.”