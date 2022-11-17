Schroders Personal Wealth names new CEO of ACD unit

Schroders has named Chris Durack as CEO of its Asia Pacific business. Credit: Can Pac Swire/ Flickr (Creative Commons)

Schroders Personal Wealth (SPW) has appointed Dominic Sheridan as CEO of its Authorised Corporate Director (ACD) arm.

Post-appointment, which awaits regulatory approval, Sheridan will lead the development of the ACD business.

Introduced in December 2019, the ACD unit looks after the management of SPW’s funds on a daily basis.

Before joining SPW, Sheridan served as CEO of Omnis Investments. With over 25 years of experience, he had previously worked in various senior positions at Pinebridge Investments, Isis Asset Management and F&C.

Schroders Personal Wealth CEO Mark Duckworth said: “Our ACD represents an important part of our business and the continued development of this remains one of our key priorities.

“I’m so pleased to be welcoming Dominic to SPW as we continue to pursue our growth plans.

“Dominic will play a fundamental part in leading and developing our ACD. He has a strong track record in fund governance and investment operations, and has the skillset to not only lead, but run and build our ACD business.”

Separately, Schroders announced the appointment of Chris Durack as CEO of its Asia Pacific business, effective January next year.

Durack, who returns to Schroders after existing the firm last year, will succeed the current CEO of Schroders Asia Pacific Susan Soh after her retirement by the end of this year.

In addition, Schroders deputy head of Asia Pacific and CEO of Hong Kong, Amy Cho, is set quit the firm after four years.