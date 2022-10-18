Middle East sovereign funds may invest in Credit Suisse’ investment bank

Credit Suisse has held talks with at least one Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund. Credit: acebal / Flickr (Creative Commons)

Credit Suisse’s investment bank may receive investments from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to take advantage of the bank’s low valuations, Bloomberg has reported.

Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, through their sovereign wealth funds, are considering options to inject money into the Swiss bank’s investment and other divisions.

Citing undislosed sources, the publication reported that Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) are separately looking into the matter.

The Mideast nations may also employ other entities, where they have stakes, to make the investment, added the people.

However, the negotiations are at an initial state and it could fall out. Investors, who look to invest in the bank, have doubts over exposure to future losses or legal problems, the people said.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson refused to offer any comment, while Mubadala declined to respond too.

Representatives from Abu Dhabi’s media office and Saudi Arabia’s PIF were also not available to give any update.

In addition, Reuters has reported that Credit Suisse has held discussions with at least one Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund for attracting investment.

The group’s investment banking head, Christian Meissner, will exit from the bank after it discloses its planned strategic review on 27 October, a source privy to the development told the publication.

Last month, Financial Times (FT) reported that Credit Suisse is looking to split its investment bank unit into three parts in a bid to restore its scandal-hit image.