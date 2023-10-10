The art advisory solution is for Societe Generale Private Banking and SG Kleinwort Hambros clients in the UK, Channel Islands, and Gibraltar.
In partnership with Laurent Issaurant, head of art banking at Societe Generale PB, based in Paris, Kleinwort Hambros now offers introductions to professional partners in the art world. These partners can deliver an array of services to facilitate client art requirements.
Features of the art advisory service include:
- Art acquisition and sales: from identification to acquisition, appraisal to price negotiation, and to the close of each transaction, Kleinwort Hambros professional art partners can assist clients through the journey;
- Building a collection: working with the experts to bring an idea to reality across collection projects, and
- Building a sustainable legacy: giving clients a lasting philanthropic legacy or holding art for the next generation with inventory to insurance, appraisal to management and storage.
“Whether clients seek to acquire, transfer or sell works of art, to build, protect or manage a collection, or to combine art with philanthropy, SG Kleinwort Hambros can offer access to a wide array of specialist services designed to provide some of the finest expertise available in the art world,” said Issaurat.
“Our objective is to help clients simplify their financial challenges by helping them acquire, transfer or sell art, both for the passion it creates and by acknowledging the value that can be attached to this asset class,” said Delyth Richards, head of the client solutions group at SG Kleinwort Hambros.
“Our Art Advisory service represents an opportunity to better serve our clients by bringing together the very best professional partners, advice and services the art market can offer.”
