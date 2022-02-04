Smith & Williamson Investment Management appoints CEO

Smith & Williamson Investment Management Europe (SWE), the Dublin based subsidiary of Tilney Smith & Williamson, has appointed Fiona Sweeney as its new CEO.

Sweeney succeeds Cedric Callaghan, who will remain with the firm as a senior investment manager.

Sweeney has over 30 years of experience in the asset management space and has held several senior management positions in various Irish investment firms, including AIB Investment Managers and Davy Asset Management.

In addition to her career in the investment industry, Sweeney serves as a non-executive director of CIE Group.

Commenting on the development, Tilney Smith & Williamson Group chief executive Chris Woodhouse: “I am very pleased to welcome Fiona to the Tilney Smith & Williamson group. Fiona brings a wealth of experience having worked at leading financial services firms in Ireland which I know will be valuable as we continue to build our presence in both Ireland and the wider European Union.

“This is an exciting time for SWE as we see considerable opportunities for the expansion of our European client base in a post-Brexit world. I am delighted that we have appointed someone of Fiona’s calibre to lead the team in Dublin during the next phase of growth and development.”

Sweeney added: “I am delighted to be joining Smith & Williamson Investment Management (Europe) at an exciting time for the company, in light of the expansion plans in both Ireland and Europe.”

Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, SWE is acts as Tilney Smith & Williamson’s European hub of operations.

The firm provides investment solutions and financial advice to clients in Ireland. SWE also holds licence to operate across Europe under the EU’s MIFID regulations.