SJP omits ‘wealth management’ from logo

SJP has refreshed its brand, knocking off the words wealth management from logo in its first rebrand in three decades.

The company’s redesigned logo will be initially launched on its website and social media channels.

The firm plans to completely transition to the refreshed look by next year.

In its website, SJP said: “Clarity, confidence, expertise and empathy are our watchwords. They are the values that are at the heart of our business and everything we do. We’re proud of our advice that gives confidence and control to our clients. We make an impact, from a personal to a global level.

“We want everyone to feel confident that we do our very best to look after their finances and create a world they believe in for a better future. We want to help you embrace your tomorrow.

“In our emails, letters and on our website, you’ll see a noticeable difference, both in how we look and how we sound. This will happen over time, as it’s the most responsible way to minimise waste.”

However, at an operational level, way of carrying out business will remain unchanged.

“You’ll still meet with your Partner face-to-face whenever possible, and continue to access the information you need, including your investments, in exactly the same way as before. Our primary focus remains your financial wellbeing,” SJP noted.

Last week, SJP released an update on its performance for the three months ended 31 December 2021.

The firm’s funds under management reached £153.99bn at the end of 2021, a 19% growth from 2020 and a 4% rise from the end of Q3.

Its net inflows in the three months to 31 December 2021 stood at £2.91bn, versus £2.29bn in the prior year. Gross inflows increased 17% to £4.69bn over this period.