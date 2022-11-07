Silver Oak Securities to implement Finity360 to improve client service

Finity360 is a cloud-based tool that can consolidate various workflows for financial professionals. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

Broker-dealer and investment advisor Silver Oak Securities has selected Arcus Partners’ Finity360 wealth management digital office solutions to offer improved services to its clients.

Finity360 is a cloud-based tool that has been designed to consolidate various workflows for financial professionals.

The solution is capable of boosting client engagement and experiences as well as facilitate growth and complies with future business needs.

Users of Finity360 can improve their operations, compliance, client service along with advisor support workflows, noted the firm.

As part of the latest move, Silver Oak Securities will adopt Finity360 as its single-platform and native-Salesforce operations platform to tailor-made workflows.

The firm plans to use Finity360 to augment its capabilities, such as advisor appointment, licensing and onboarding in addition to client onboarding and account management, among others.

The solution will be integrated across Silver Oak Securities’ platforms and partners so that advisors of the firm will not be required to maintain their own IT systems.

Silver Oak Securities president Billy Hopkins said: “Arcus Partners’ Finity360 is by far the most unique platform in the industry in terms of openness and flexibility, as is the team’s knowledge and expertise of wealth management operations and compliance.

“With Finity360, we’ll have that one consistent experience we’ve been seeking while allowing us to be creative and flexible in how and when we release new capabilities over time.

“As technology progresses, our ability to manoeuvre quickly and easily will be difficult for others to match, and we look forward to the many new and innovative ways we can take our tech stack to the next level with Finity360.”