Renauld reports to Paul de Leusse, CEO of Sienna IM, and is a member of the management committee.

Renauld has a Master of Science in Engineering and Economics from Ecole Centrale Paris.

He served as Groupe Louis Delhaize’s chief financial officer and a member of the executive committee until joining Sienna IM in November 2020.

Prior to that, he held the position of head of the international operations at Saint-Gobain-Pont-a-Mousson, which he greatly improved.

In the asset management industry, Renauld has over 20 years of expertise, first at Eurazeo and subsequently at Fondations Capital, where he was a co-founder.

After serving a year as an officer in the French Navy, he began his career in 1994 with Arthur Andersen as an auditor and consultant.

Renauld commented: “I’m delighted to be able to contribute to Sienna’s development alongside my French and Luxembourgish colleagues. The finance function plays a key role in enabling our company to accelerate its structuring and reach new milestones.”

Paul de Leusse added: “As Sienna accelerates its European expansion, financial management requires a high level of expertise. I am therefore delighted that Philippe has agreed to take up this challenge, while maintaining his current role as chief operating officer.”

The publicly traded investment holding company GBL (“Groupe Bruxelles Lambert“) uses Sienna IM as its asset management platform.

Its staff of approximately 280 experts works in Seoul, Luxembourg, London, Paris, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Madrid, and Amsterdam.

As of December 2022, Sienna was in charge of managing more than €31bn ($34bn), primarily on behalf of third parties, in listed assets, real estate, private debt, private equity, and venture capital.