Shinhan Asset Management taps Burgiss for benchmarking analytics

Shinhan Asset Management will use the data to select funds across fund categories. Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.

South Korea-based Shinhan Asset Management has selected Burgiss to provide private capital benchmarking analytics.

Burgiss currently offers a range of data of private capital funds and funds of funds. The company also has holdings across the globe.

So far, the company has offered cash flow data to more than 12,000 private funds that represent over $9.6tn in committed capital, stated Burgiss.

Through the latest deal, Shinhan seeks to close the gap in obtaining more dependable and comparable performance data amid its growing allocation of funds for alternative assets.

The asset manager will use the data to select funds across different domestic and global categories such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and private debt.

It will also use the data provided by Burgiss to find out asset allocation ideas with an aim to improve its investment decision-making processes. This will ultimately help the company’s clients.

Shinhan Asset Management head of global alternative investments Kyuhuhn Yeon said: “With the increasing allocation into alternatives and its popularity amongst our clients, it is important that we have unbiased, comprehensive data that enable us to make the right investment decisions.”

Until 23 September 2022, Shinhan handled KRW111.12tn ($77.8bn) in assets under management.

A subsidiary of Shinhan Financial Group, the company is claimed to be the first private equity fund management entity in South Korea.

Burgiss head of client coverage APAC Wyn James said: “Shinhan has identified the unparalleled quality of Burgiss’ private capital market data and analytics, and we look forward to working with their team to further improve their high-quality investment management processes.”