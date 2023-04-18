Sharegain, a prominent B2B securities lending fintech, has established a joint venture with J.P. Morgan’s Securities Services division.

J.P. Morgan will be able to improve its securities agency loan product by making it readily available to additional wealth managers and online broker participants through Sharegain SLTech solution.

The collaboration adds another global custodian to Sharegain’s growing client portfolio in APAC, Europe, and the Middle East.

Harpreet Bains, global head of product management, J.P. Morgan’s agency securities finance division said, “This exciting collaboration enables J.P. Morgan to address the growing needs of the aggregator segment, which is increasingly searching for scalable solutions to offer securities lending to their end customers without the time and cost burden of implementing complex technology.’’

‘’Connecting our best in breed technology and global distribution capabilities to Sharegain’s SLTech solution allows clients to monetize a new and substantial pool of attractive lending supply and addresses the complexities requiring consideration when aggregators expand their offering to include securities lending.”

Boaz Yaari, CEO & Founder of Sharegain, added, “We are thrilled to partner with the great team at J.P. Morgan to deliver a fully digital securities lending solution to its customers. This strategic alliance represents another validation of Sharegain’s industry-leading technology and expertise. It also underscores the power of innovation as a catalyst to democratization and inclusion in capital markets.”

Sharegain is a B2B securities lending fintech company with a global presence. Sharegain’s unique technology has extended the securities lending market, revealing formerly restricted revenue-generating options for huge financial institutions.

The organisations end-to-end digital solution combines total control and transparency with minimal overhead or up-front costs, allowing online brokers, private banks, wealth managers, asset managers, and custodians to lend their stocks, bonds, and ETFs and generate extra revenue for their own business and clients.