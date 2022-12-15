At Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Conference and Awards 2022, a key topic of discussion was the massive shift in client expectations.

Keynote speaker, Antoine Blouin, head of wealth management solutions at Société Générale Private Banking (SGPB), said there is “an increasing appetite for more complex and differentiating solutions”.

In answer to why we’re witnessing “significant change” in client expectations, Blouin stated it was due to “challenging conditions”. These include the interest and inflation markets, geopolitical events and Covid-19.

In addition, he said that every band of wealth has been affected by this and there is “no safe haven”.

Two ways to “introduce complexity” are ESG and digitisation. ESG must be done “smartly”, but a large number of clients are beginning to have a sensitivity towards the investment theme.

In terms of digitisation, “reactivity and proactivity” have become very important and could be the main differentiator when attracting the next generation of wealth.

Chair Ian Woodhouse, thought leader for Europe at Accenture Wealth and Asset Management, stated that the last conference has an “air of optimism”. While a rough 2022 might have dampened that mood, there is definitely opportunity to be taken with a relook at products and their complexity.

