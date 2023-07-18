The Client Lifecycle Team, a centre serving SG Kleinwort Hambros customers in the UK, the Channel Islands, and Gibraltar, is in charge of optimising the customer experience by streamlining the onboarding procedure.

They will provide a bespoke service that is catered to the demands of clients by bringing together specialists in the field and a committed support team.

The Client Lifecycle Team, which collaborates closely with client-facing teams, is made up of experts in their respective fields who are familiar with wealth management AML and KYC.

It will concentrate on reducing the onboarding process for new clients while also looking into emerging technology and digital solutions to allow SGKH to offer a better customer experience.

Chaudry will oversee a group of 20 people and report to Kay Lee, the SGKH’s head of business management office.

He previously served the head of onboarding at Credit Suisse Private Bank, where he led numerous initiatives to digitise and enhance the onboarding operation.

Prior to joining SGKH, Chaudry also had a former employment history with Citi, where he spent 14 years in a variety of positions, including head of onboarding for the private banking business and financial crime compliance officer in the financial intelligence unit.

The head of private banking and commercial director at SG Kleinwort Hambros, Derek Hammond, commented on the launch by stating: “We are extremely pleased to be establishing the new SG Kleinwort Hambros Client Lifecycle Team. With Was’ track record and the team’s specialised expertise, this represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing clients with an exceptional overall experience and underpinning our vision to be a leading responsible bank for client service and expertise.”