As chief investment officer, Salerno will have responsibility for pushing SG Kleinwort Hambros’ investment strategy, implementation, and performance for its clients.
Salerno holds over twenty years’ experience of cross-asset experience and innovation from previous roles investing in public and private markets. In 2016, he headed investment strategy for SG Kleinwort Hambros and since 2020, he has been chief transformation officer, responsible for launching a digital interactive tool for exploring investment solutions with clients.
Previously, Salerno led investment management for a London-based family office, managing investment portfolios and supporting client activities across direct private equity and real estate.
“Our purpose at SG Kleinwort Hambros is to simplify life’s financial challenges, something highly valued by our clients. Delivering excellent investment expertise in an easy to understand and increasingly innovative way will empower our clients to make informed decisions,” said Mouhammed Choukeir, CEO, SG Kleinwort Hambros. “Gene’s experience in markets and investment strategy, as well as his leadership in a number of strategic initiatives, will enable him to drive a robust investment process to deliver for our clients.”
“I am excited about Gene’s appointment and the opportunity this presents to further transform and progress the expertise and advice we offer clients,” said Delyth Richard, head of the client solutions group at SG Kleinwort Hambros. “It is also a testament to the importance we are placing on innovation and how it can serve to enhance the client experience.”
Reporting to Richards, Salerno will also chair the SG Kleinwort Hambros Investment Committee, replacing Fahad Kamal.
In addition, he will become a member of Societe Generale Private Bank Global Investment Committee working alongside Clementine Galles, Chief Economist and Strategist, SG Private Banking.