Sermont Asset Management has strategically selected Fineqia International, a digital asset investment company, as an investment adviser for its Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) Actively Managed Certificate (AMC).
Infrastructure tokens with a market capitalisation of at least $100m and roughly $1bn are invested in by the AMC.
With an emphasis on both yield and innovation, it gives professional investors access to digital assets that support innovation and are supported by strict risk management and compliance procedures. Every month, the portfolio is rebalanced and actively maintained.
Only qualified investors within the European Union are eligible to receive the DABI AMC.
As there is no minimum subscription amount, professional investors can engage with flexibility in the expanding market for infrastructure related to digital assets.
Fineqia intends to utilise its vast experience in digital assets and its connections with blockchain innovators to offer significant perspectives and tactics to the DABI AMC.
The organisation will be crucial in forming the AMC’s investment strategy and promoting steady growth for its investors because of its track record of spotting and seizing new investment trends.
Fineqia’s CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar stated: “Our appointment helps Sermont zone in on immediate opportunities within the context of the wider picture of digital assets transforming the finance industry.”
“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions,” added Martin Wachter and Volker Zaworka of Sermont AM.
“By joining forces with Fineqia, we look forward to leveraging their expertise in navigating the digital asset universe to enhance our services, providing our clients with even greater opportunities and efficiency in the ever-evolving financial landscape.”
Moreover, AMCs are financial vehicles that incorporate elements of actively managed funds and structured products.
It offers a ‘wrapper’ for a certain underlying asset or investment approach. Investors purchase the certificate, and the proceeds are used to fund the strategy’s execution.
Fineqia, through its subsidiary Fineqia Ltd, struck an agreement with Sermont on 8 February, marking a significant step forward in the company’s drive to simplify investing opportunities in the blockchain and digital asset industries.