The deal will double the size of Sequoia’s family wealth business. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

Sequoia Financial Group, a wealth management services provider, has reached a deal to purchase US-based Zeke Capital Advisors for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2008, Zeke is a multi-family office company that provides individuals, families, and foundations with generational family wealth management solutions.

With headquarters in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company was founded by fund manager Edward Antoian.

Antoian and Gee Smith are currently serving as partner and president, respectively, at the firm.

Zeke is said to have over $5bn in assets under management and advisement, with a team of 28 people.

The planned acquisition will create an entity with over $15bn in client assets.

It will double the size of Sequoia’s family wealth business both in terms of assets under management and client base.

The consolidated entity will offer a wide array of services to ultra-high-net-worth families and organisations.

Following the completion of the deal, Zeke will start functioning under the brand name of Sequoia Financial Group from 1 March this year. Both Antoian and Smith will continue their association with the company.

Sequoia CEO Tom Haught said: “We are excited to partner with Ed Antoian, Gee Smith, and their talented team.

“Together, we will broaden and deepen Sequoia’s Family Wealth practice, add to our full-service team of Family Wealth advisors, and enhance the range of our investment offerings as we expand our role within this strategic market.”

Based in Akron, Ohio, Sequoia currently handles over $10bn in assets and has a workforce of over 180 people.

In November 2021, Sequoia announced a deal to buy Ohio-based NCA Financial Planners (NCA).