SEI appoints new head for private banking business

US-based turnkey asset management provider SEI has appointed Sanjay Sharma to head its private banking business.

In his new role, Sharma will lead the overall strategy and business growth of the private banking division.

He will also be responsible for the delivery of comprehensive technology, operational, and investment solutions for US and UK wealth management organisations.

Sharma, who has been working with SEI for the past 14 years, has more than 25 years of experience financial services space.

He most recently served as CTO at the firm and was responsible for the global IT strategy, execution, and delivery of its platforms and applications, including the SEI Wealth PlatformSM and SEI’s cloud strategy.

Before joining SEI, Sharma worked in key positions in a number of IT consulting companies.

Commenting on Sharma’s appointment, SEI CEO Ryan Hicke said: “Sanjay’s expertise in the technology and wealth management landscape will be invaluable to progressing our business strategy.

“There is a clear intersection of technology and business growth in today’s wealth management market, and we believe that trend will only accelerate. Our success is driven by the strength of our workforce and leadership, and I’m confident Sanjay will continue to help position our company and our clients for success in seizing opportunities that drive future growth.”

In addition to his current responsibilities at SEI, Sharma serves as a member of the client advisory board for digital for a global consulting firm.

He is also a board member for the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technology, and an advisory board member for SEI Ventures and a large venture capital firm.

Additionally, he also sits on the advisory board for SEI Diversity and Inclusion and Racial Justice Institution.

Sharma said: “The financial services industry is enduring tremendous change, and with change comes opportunity.

“We’re well positioned to help wealth management organisations navigate the challenges they’re facing and transform their businesses to meet investors’ demands. I’m thrilled to take on this new role and continue working alongside the incredible talent at SEI.”