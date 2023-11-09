Credit: adamr from Pixabay.

SEI has appointed Ian Love as its head of asset management for the UK, EMEA and Asian regions.

This follows a strategic alignment of SEI and its resources to focus on investing in and executing its growth strategies.

Love now leads SEI’s asset management strategy and oversees the institutional and intermediary businesses outside of North America.

In addition, his new role highlights the firm’s focus on delivering world-class customer experiences across the defined benefit, defined contribution, independent financial adviser and wealth management sectors.

With 20 years of experience at SEI, Love will report to Wayne Withrow, head of SEI’s global asset management business.

His leadership team will focus on three channels:

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Arjan Looijestijn will continue to lead the distribution of SEI’s investment solutions to intermediaries and is recruiting a head of sales for UK wealth management and IFAs to develop new strategic partnerships;

Donald Baines has been promoted as head of the UK Fiduciary Management team to build upon SEI’s market-leading reputation of supporting defined benefit clients through all stages of their investment journeys, and

Steve Charlton will continue to lead the SEI Master Trust and propel the company’s DC proposition by delivering a complete member journey and integrating its strategic acquisitions to drive scale.

Withrow said: “As an investment pioneer, we’re committed to delivering the solutions and services that meet the asset and wealth management markets’ needs. Aligning our asset management businesses under Ian enables us to leverage his experience and leadership, our talent, and synergies across the business to enhance and personalise our offerings for our clients.

“We believe the UK, EMEA, and Asian regions are ripe with growth opportunities for SEI, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities as the demand for outsourced solutions and services increases.”

Love commented: “Investing in our people and solutions across asset management, operations, and technology has been at the core of what we do for 55 years, and we’re excited about the opportunities to offer integrated services across these pillars. The alignment of our asset management businesses further solidifies the foundation from which we deliver for our UK and global clients, while increasing our competitive market presence.

“Our evolution and strategic focus not only indicate our commitment to the UK, EMEA, and Asian markets as a growth driver, but also strengthen our commitment to connecting investors to what matters most and helping them achieve their financial goals.”