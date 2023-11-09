SEI has appointed Ian Love as its head of asset management for the UK, EMEA and Asian regions.
This follows a strategic alignment of SEI and its resources to focus on investing in and executing its growth strategies.
Love now leads SEI’s asset management strategy and oversees the institutional and intermediary businesses outside of North America.
In addition, his new role highlights the firm’s focus on delivering world-class customer experiences across the defined benefit, defined contribution, independent financial adviser and wealth management sectors.
With 20 years of experience at SEI, Love will report to Wayne Withrow, head of SEI’s global asset management business.
His leadership team will focus on three channels:
- Arjan Looijestijn will continue to lead the distribution of SEI’s investment solutions to intermediaries and is recruiting a head of sales for UK wealth management and IFAs to develop new strategic partnerships;
- Donald Baines has been promoted as head of the UK Fiduciary Management team to build upon SEI’s market-leading reputation of supporting defined benefit clients through all stages of their investment journeys, and
- Steve Charlton will continue to lead the SEI Master Trust and propel the company’s DC proposition by delivering a complete member journey and integrating its strategic acquisitions to drive scale.
Withrow said: “As an investment pioneer, we’re committed to delivering the solutions and services that meet the asset and wealth management markets’ needs. Aligning our asset management businesses under Ian enables us to leverage his experience and leadership, our talent, and synergies across the business to enhance and personalise our offerings for our clients.
“We believe the UK, EMEA, and Asian regions are ripe with growth opportunities for SEI, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities as the demand for outsourced solutions and services increases.”
Love commented: “Investing in our people and solutions across asset management, operations, and technology has been at the core of what we do for 55 years, and we’re excited about the opportunities to offer integrated services across these pillars. The alignment of our asset management businesses further solidifies the foundation from which we deliver for our UK and global clients, while increasing our competitive market presence.
“Our evolution and strategic focus not only indicate our commitment to the UK, EMEA, and Asian markets as a growth driver, but also strengthen our commitment to connecting investors to what matters most and helping them achieve their financial goals.”