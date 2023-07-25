The global wealth management business has received external recognition for its leadership in numerous fields under Gowland’s direction.

His employment as Scotiabank group head will begin on January 1, 2024.

Moreover, the Bank’s global wealth management division is still expanding at double-digit rates.

Scott Thomson, president and CEO, Scotiabank stated: “Glen is an exceptional business leader and is deeply committed to the success of Scotiabank. Since joining Scotiabank in 2000, Glen has played an instrumental role in helping us grow our Global Wealth Management franchise, transforming both our Asset Management and Advisory businesses, resulting in industry-leading growth and productivity. He also oversaw the addition and integration of both Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited and MD Financial Management Inc. to our operations, bolstering our wealth management capabilities in Canada and across our footprint.”

On September 1, 2023, Allard will start working for Scotiabank as deputy head and on January 1, 2024, she will assume the role of group head of Global Wealth Management.

Allard comes from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), where she most recently held the position of executive vice president, personal financing products in the personal & commercial banking division.

She oversaw RBC’s mortgage, unsecured loan, and auto industries in addition to its Caribbean banking and U.S. cross-border banking operations in this capacity.

“I am pleased to have Jacqui join our leadership team at the Bank, bringing with her close to 30 years of experience across various global financial services organizations,” said Thomson.

“Jacqui is a dynamic leader with an impressive background in driving growth and building operating models that deliver scale and exceptional client experiences. I am confident that Jacqui will build on the great momentum Glen has created for our Global Wealth Management business as we look to continue to grow in Canada and across our core markets.”

In addition to managing strategy, transformation, and marketing for personal & commercial banking, Allard has held a number of leadership positions at RBC, including head of wealth management solutions and client experience.

Allard served as president of Manulife Asset Management Canada and global chief operations officer before joining RBC in 2014.

She also served as head of operations and chief information officer for Manulife Financials’ global investment division.

“On behalf of the board of directors and all employees at Scotiabank, I would like to personally thank Glen for his tremendous leadership and for his continued counsel and support in his future role of Vice Chair,” continued Thomson.

“I am also delighted to welcome Jacqui to Scotiabank and look forward to working with her as part of our leadership team as we continue to focus on delivering profitable and sustainable growth for our shareholders.”