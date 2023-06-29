Rachel Dowers

Dowers will be based at the Schroders head office in London and report to Andy Pearce, head of media relations for the company.

In addition, Dowers will be responsible for communicating the institutional product range and expertise to the media. This also includes developing and executing PR activity for Schroders Capital, the private assets arm.

Previously, Dowers spend six years at Federated Hermes, most recently as corporate communications associate director. She also had a spell in the communications team at Jupiter Asset Management.

Peter Beckett, chief operating officer, marketing and product, commented: “Rachael’s understanding of the global media landscape and news agenda will be key in shaping our communications strategy for the firm. She is highly-regarded by her peers and has carved a name for herself in the sustainable investment communications space. She will be a great asset to the team and we look forward to working with her.”

Schroders has been making big moves recently. In March 2023, Benchmark Capital, a financial planning solutions firm and part of the Schroders Group, acquired Kennedy Independent Financial (KFA).

KFA was the second purchase Benchmark has made in Northern Ireland following the deal for Waterhouse Financial Planning in May 2022. This also boosts the firm’s plan to build a central hub in Derry, adding £80m ($98.4m) in assets, strengthening the local team and accelerating growth in the country.