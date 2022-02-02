Schroders closes Cairn Real Estate, RMG deals

Schroders Capital has finalised the purchase of Dutch real estate fund manager Cairn Real Estate.

The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, adds €1.3bn in assets to Schroders’ books.

Commenting on the deal, Schroders head of Benelux Pieter Dalderop said: “It will further strengthen our local presence and on-the-ground investment expertise as we work in partnership with our clients and investor base to offer market-leading real estate investment solutions.”

Based in Amsterdam, Cairn also has a satellite office in Haarlem.

The firm focuses on logistics, offices and healthcare, overseeing assets on behalf of institutional, family office and private equity investors.

Schroders Capital global head of Real Estate Sophie Van Oosterom said: “We are looking forward to harnessing the full potential of Cairn, leveraging its existing strong real estate presence in the Netherlands and more widely in Europe.

“We believe there is a strong cultural alignment between our businesses, focused on operational excellence and delivering long-term sustainable outperformance for clients.”

Furthermore, Schroders also closed the acquisition of River & Mercantile Group’s Solutions business.

The £230m deal was completed after securing the clearance from regulators and shareholders.

This transaction involved the acquisition of RMG’s UK advisory, fiduciary management and derivatives operations.